Jason Sudeikis Channels His Inner Ted Lasso to Address Plans for a Season 4

Sounds like potential! Following Ted Lasso‘s big awards sweep at the 2021 Emmys, fans are focused not only on season 3 but on the future of the series — to which Jason Sudeikis has the perfect reminder.

“I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can’t look at season 4 when we’re in the middle of season 3,” Sudeikis, 46, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 20. “We can’t worry about the championships when we’re in the first round of playoffs, you know?”

The show’s creator, who also portrays Ted Lasso, confirmed that the writers’ room is currently focused on season 3 of the Apple TV+ hit series. With plans for production to begin in 2022, all hands are on deck only for that.

“We got to take it one game at a time,” the Saturday Night Live alum noted. “As cliché as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you’re trying to deal with what’s right in front of you.”

Although Ted Lasso was originally pitched as a three-season series, Sudeikis added that there were “many factors” that would go into expanding those plans.

The Portlandia alum did joke that he would love to see the Ted Lasso universe grow so Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham could have their own “crime-fighting” spinoff.

“I think that’s one of the neatest things about the show, at least for me,” he continued on Wednesday. “To watch over and over these performances by these amazing actors, this great cast. I really enjoy watching every single one of them and it’s so fun on the writing side just to pair up anybody.”

While more seasons of Ted Lasso aren’t on Sudeikis’ mind, he is on board to create more stories outside of the original.

“Literally, take any two of them and kind of like [mix them up], it’s fun to think about,” the Virginia native detailed. “So, I mean, I would love for the first show to have six different spinoffs.”

Sudeikis’ insight on season 4 comes after cocreator Bill Lawrence hinted that it wasn’t off the table.

“When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” Lawrence, 52, told Deadline earlier this month. “And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that.”

At the time, the Cougar Town creator did point out that he considered the end of season 2 as “the midway point of the show.”