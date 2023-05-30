We’re Richmond ‘til we die! The season 3 finale of Ted Lasso is shaping up to be one of its biggest episodes yet — and could potentially mark the end of the beloved Apple TV+ series.

Since its premiere in 2020, the comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis has received a number of accolades, including 40 Emmy nominations and 11 wins. Despite the show’s massive success, the cast and creative team have teased on multiple occasions that season 3 could be the last.

“I mean, is it [the end] of this story? Yeah, for sure,” Sudeikis, 47, told Entertainment Weekly in March. The series follows the actor’s titular character as he moves from the U.S. to the U.K. to become the head coach of football club AFC Richmond.

While the Saturday Night Live alum takes fans’ want for more Ted Lasso as a “compliment,” the finale will seemingly wrap things up for main characters Ted, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Keely Jones (Juno Temple), Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) and more.

“I mean, it’s definitively the last season of this story, that I can say,” Sudeikis continued. “Everything else, you know, there’s lots of variables with all that stuff, but the first and foremost is the stories, the characters.”

However, one of the show’s cocreators and stars, Brendan Hunt, gave some hope that the story could live on beyond this season. “At the very least for season three, we’re going to take a break, get away from each other’s pretty faces for a while, of which we are so tired,” the We’re the Millers star, 50, told Digital Spy in April. “And then after that, everything’s on the table.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Goldstein, 42 — who is also a writer on Ted Lasso — said he’d be happy to return as football legend and AFC Richmond assistant coach Roy Kent for future episodes. “[The show] definitely has an ending. But I think if there’s more, I’d certainly be up for it,” the comedian told British GQ in March.

Season 3’s penultimate episode set up big changes for Roy and the rest of the AFC Richmond crew, including the future of Roy’s love life with Keely. The fan-favorite couple started the season apart but later rekindled their romance following Keely’s breakup with Jack (Jodi Balfour). After Roy confessed his true feelings to her in season 3, episode 11, it appeared that Keely was about to shut her ex down before their conversation was interrupted by Jamie.

Perhaps the biggest cliffhanger heading into the finale is Ted’s future as AFC Richmond’s head coach. The Kansas native seemed more homesick than ever after a visit from his mom (Becky Ann Baker) in episode 11. While Rebecca didn’t have an annual “truth bomb” to share with Ted, the episode ended with the coach telling his boss that he has one to tell her.

The final moments of the episode hint that Ted will return home to the States to be with his son, Henry (Gus Turner), bringing his time in England to a close.

Scroll below to check more Ted Lasso season 3 finale predictions: