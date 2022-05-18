It's Over! Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell Split After Nearly 1 Year Together

It’s over. Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have split after nearly one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Ted Lasso star, 46, and the model, 35, were first linked in February 2021, but a source told Us at the time that their bond was strictly platonic.

“They’ve been friends since they met at Horrible Bosses 2,” the insider exclusively revealed. “They have grown closer for sure, but Jason absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship.”

Four months later, Sudeikis and the England native made headlines when they were photographed hugging in New York City. Us subsequently confirmed their budding romance.

The Kansas native’s relationship with Hazell came on the heels of his breakup with Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis and the 38-year-old Booksmart director — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5 — began dating in 2011, with the Emmy winner popping the question two years later. Us confirmed their split in November 2020.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” the Saturday Night Live alum told GQ in a July 2021 interview, addressing the end of his engagement for the first time. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He continued: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

As the exes continue to navigate their coparenting relationship, Wilde was served with custody docs while speaking at CinemaCon last month.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source told Us after the incident, noting that the We’re the Millers star didn’t know when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The New York native had been discussing her forthcoming directorial project Don’t Worry Darling — slated for a September release — when she was handed a manila envelope marked “personal and confidential” during the Las Vegas event.

Since splitting from Sudeikis, Wilde moved on with Harry Styles, whom she met on the set of the thriller. Earlier this year, the House alum explained the value of being candid with her kids about her dating life.

“Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making,” the Tron: Legacy actress told Vogue in January. “I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

