Olivia Wilde Gives Rare Look Into Her Life as a Mom With Goofy Photo

Weekend fun with her little ones! Olivia Wilde shared a goofy glimpse into her life as the mom of two kids.

“That Sunday kind of parenting,” the actress, 37, captioned a Sunday, February 27, Instagram Story photo of herself sporting the head of an elephant costume.

The New York native, who shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, flashed a peace sign in the silly social media upload.

The House, M.D. alum’s post came hours before the Ted Lasso star, 46, virtually accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Thank you very much to all you guys, first and foremost. My ensemble cast,” the Virginia native gushed via Zoom during the Sunday awards show. “Thank you to all the writers, everybody [in] post-production, in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all season.”

Not only did the actor call his Apple TV+ costars his “chosen family” in his acceptance speech, but the comedian praised his kids as well.

“Thanks to my kids. Thanks to everybody I got to take improv classes with, my family,” the Horrible Bosses star concluded. “Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

He and Wilde began dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. News broke in November 2020 that the duo had called it quits after welcoming Otis and Daisy in April 2014 and October 2016, respectively.

“Like most couples, they had disagreements,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the breakup at the time. “They were bicoastal, but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles. … They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways.”

The insider noted that the former couple had been “separated for months,” adding, “There really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults. It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

Wilde has subsequently moved on with One Direction’s Harry Styles, who she directed in Don’t Worry Darling, while the Saturday Night Live alum has been linked to Ted Lasso’s Keeley Hazell.

When it comes to coparenting, an insider exclusively told Us in July 2021 that their dynamic is “going well.”

The source explained, “Olivia and Jason are better off as friends. They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their No. 1 priority.”

