Fans hoping to see the cast of Ted Lasso together again may have to settle for their reunion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards rather than a fourth season.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham separately posed for photos on Sunday, January 7, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Waddingham, 49, made a stunning appearance in a sheer black gown while Sudeikis, 48, kept it more casual in a purple sweater with a dark brown jacket.

The Apple TV+ show is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, while Sudeikis and Waddingham also earned nods for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, respectively.

While walking the carpet on Sunday, Waddingham poked fun at the assumption that Sudeikis opted to end the show, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t know what is wrong with the man. It’s ridiculous. Even the other night I was like, ‘Dude.’ Honestly I was because why would you take the biggest hug away?”

She added: “Because he is smart he can subvert the conversation and distract. Before you know it, you are talking about something else. Who knows. But the fact that it is so beloved, I don’t think any of us will get over the love the show has had.”

Ted Lasso premiered in August 2020, with Sudeikis, 48, playing the titular football coach who moves across the pond to helm a soccer team. The show became a massive hit, which led to questions about whether it would continue past the writers’ originally planned three-season arc. Sudeikis, who is a cocreator of the series, insisted that the season 3 finale that aired in May 2023 was meant to serve as a conclusion, but there has been no official announcement that Ted Lasso is over.

“This story is done,” Sudeikis explained on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast in May 2023. “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

Sudeikis mentioned that the Ted Lasso team has “thought about” potential spinoffs amid the demand for more from the universe. “Whether it’s [a book], whether it’s doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries … just to talk through things and the themes,” he said. “And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there’s opportunities, I think, for spinoffs.”

In March 2023, Sudeikis hinted that several characters from Ted Lasso could star in their own series. “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he told Deadline. “I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Regardless of the show’s future, Sudeikis encouraged the cast to carry the lessons they learned on the Ted Lasso set with them as they continue their careers.

“That was one thing we spoke about on our final day of filming,” he told The Guardian in May 2023. “The show may be over, but what we learned here … It’s not like Vegas: what happened here, stays here. No, what happened here, take it, take it to your village, take it to your family, take it to your next project. For real. Aren’t funerals not always to celebrate the dead, but also to remember you’re alive?”