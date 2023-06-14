More in store? Nick Mohammed weighed in on whether Ted Lasso fans can expect a spinoff in the future.

“I’ve heard all kinds of rumors,” the U.K. native, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 13, noting that he was as “surprised” as anyone when the official Apple TV Twitter account seemingly hinted at a new installment starring himself, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein.

“Smells like potential,” the account tweeted earlier this month alongside a photo of the three actors as their respective characters: Nate, Coach Beard and Roy.

Mohammed reposted the message and simply added an emoji with zipped lips — which instantly raised eyebrows among fans. “I felt like I was slightly fanning the flames by quote tweeting that, but I thought why not?” he admitted to Us with a laugh, gushing that he’d “love to” work with the cast again because the group is “such a family.”

He continued: “I’d love to think that something [more] happens because it’d be great for us to regroup, but either way, I’m sure there’ll be a break.”

Although the Intelligence alum has a soft spot for the Ted Lasso team, he confessed to having reservations about the story line continuing after last month’s season 3 finale, which saw the titular character (Jason Sudeikis) return home to the U.S. and leave AFC Richmond behind.

“Part of me is like, there’s something really smart and creatively really fulfilling that they’ve just delivered on these three seasons and people have taken these stories to their heart and we’re so grateful for that, that maybe you don’t wanna spoil it,” Mohammed explained. “’Cause the last thing you want is to … extend your show and [have] it fizzle out or do a spinoff and it just doesn’t hit the mark.”

Sudeikis, 47, has been candid about season 3 being the end of the arc originally envisioned by himself and the writers. “This story is done,” the Saturday Night Live alum, who cocreated the Emmy-winning series, said during a May appearance on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast. “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

Mohammed, for his part, echoed Sudeikis’ sentiments while still keeping hope alive for a spinoff of some kind. “The writers were always so clear that they had a three-story arc in mind for these three seasons of Ted Lasso and that story is complete,” the comedian told Us. “There are clearly setups for things that could continue in that finale episode, undoubtedly. And so, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a break and things continue in some degree, whether it’s a film [or] whether it’s a new show with a different title with certain characters.”

As for how his character is doing after the events of season 3, Mohammed thinks Nate is “in a good place at the moment.”

He continued: “Nate’s story is such a test of our capacity for forgiveness. … We can very quickly judge and make snap decisions when we see behavior that we don’t condone, but we are far less willing to kind of engage with how this person got to that point and to then forgive them. That’s what season 3 does in terms of Nate.”

While Ted Lasso‘s future remains up in the air, the Emmy nominee has kept busy with his latest project, the black comedy Maggie Moore(s). Mohammed admitted that he felt “starstruck for the whole six, seven weeks” of filming with costars Jon Hamm and Tina Fey and director John Slattery.

The Job Lot alum recalled a brunch meeting with Slattery, 60, to “go through the script,” when Ted Lasso fans came up to ask for pictures with him. “They were just making John Slattery take all these photos of me. And I was like, ‘You do know that that is John Slattery? I mean, he is literally way more famous than I [am],'” he quipped.

Maggie Moore(s) hits theaters on Friday, June 16.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton