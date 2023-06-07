A big season. If Ted Lasso is over after the season 3 finale, Kola Bokinni is proud of what he accomplished as Isaac McAdoo.

“We created something special, and in the years to come, people are going to realize that because it’s gonna marinate,” Bokinni, 30, shared exclusively with Us Weekly. “People are gonna watch it [all at once], and they’re gonna really appreciate it. I was a part of that, which I can be proud of.”

The Apple TV+ show followed Jason Sudeikis as the titular character as he goes to England to coach AFC Richmond — despite having no experience. The American football coach learns about soccer as he helps the team become more empathetic and kinder.

One of those story lines included Isaac learning one of his closest friends on the team Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) is gay. The captain struggles with the idea that his pal was able to keep that secret for so long and didn’t feel safe telling him the truth.

“I knew it was a massive moment and it’s also a massive responsibility,” the actor explained. “‘Cause there are millions of people that are struggling with identity and are struggling with who they are and they’re struggling with should they come out to friends and and whatnot. … I knew it was a monumental responsibility and I had to deal with it with the respect that it deserved. So I took my time with it and from the messages, I think that it turned out right.”

While both Colin and Isaac struggled on the show, Bokinni said it was easy to perform the scenes — which he attributes to Harris’ talent.

“Billy’s my brother, and he’s one of my best mates,” the London native told Us. “It was easy because he’s so fantastic at what he does and he gave me so much. We spoke about it a lot.”

After the season 3 finale was released on May 31, fans aren’t sure whether they’ll see more of Isaac and Colin’s friendship as after three seasons, the future of Ted Lasso is unclear. The creators have long said that there was a three-season plan, but Apple TV+ did not say the season 3 finale was a series finale.

No matter what happens, Bokinni is happy with what the show’s legacy. Amid the comedic elements, Ted Lasso has tackled mental health in a serious way and the efforts earned the cast an invite to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in March. Though only Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, James Lance and Toheeb Jimoh traveled to Washington, D.C., they shared a gift signed by the whole cast.

“The crowning moment is us getting invited to the White House. A friend sent me a picture of the ‘Believe’ sign, and it’s literally laminated above one of the doors at the White House, and it’s got all of our signatures on it — including mine,” Bokinni told Us. “Whatever happens to me and acting — whatever. At least I can say that I was in a show that meant something.”

Reporting by Stephanie Webber