The cast of Succession received recognition at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards for their work over the past year.

Succession — which starred Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen — won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series during the Saturday, February 24, ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Last of Us and The Morning Show were also nominated in the category.

Alan Ruck, who played Connor Roy, led the group’s acceptance speech. “One last hurrah, I think,” Ruck, 67, said.

“Right now, you’re looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful. Because not only did we get to work on one of the most amazing television shows, maybe ever, we made friends for life.”

Since awards season kicked off in January, Succession has won a vast array of trophies. The HBO show earned Best Television Series – Drama at the 2024 Golden Globes and Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards last month. As for the cast, Culkin, Snook and Macfadyen took home awards in their respective acting categories at both events.

Succession wrapped up its four-season run in May 2023. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” series creator Jesse Armstrong explained to The New Yorker in February 2023. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind.”

Armstrong noted that he wanted to conclude the show while it was still in its prime. “We could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” he said. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

He added: “I hope that no one ever thinks that we are outstaying our welcome — that we’re going to do a dud season, or be stretching it out.”

Succession was not the only nominated show to air its series finale in 2023. The Crown ended with season 6 in December, with Elizabeth Debicki receiving a SAG Award on Sunday for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana.

The other three shows in the drama category have new episodes ahead. The Last of Us was renewed for season 2 in January 2023 before airing its season 1 finale in March of that year; The Morning Show was picked up for a fourth season in April 2023 and concluded its third season seven months later; and shortly after its second season bowed in December 2023, The Gilded Age was confirmed to be returning for season 3.