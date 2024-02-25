Pedro Pascal is in disbelief that he won a 2024 Screen Actors Award.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” Pascal, 48, joked during the awards ceremony on Saturday, February 24. “Thank you, HBO. Geez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this.”

Pascal won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us. He was nominated against Succession’s Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as The Morning Show star Billy Crudup.

“I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f—king honor. We’re on Netflix,” Pascal added, referring to the streaming platform’s lack of censorship over swear words. “I’m gonna have a panic attack and I’m gonna leave.”

Moments later, Pascal told backstage correspondent Tan France that he doesn’t “remember what [he] said” in his acceptance speech.

“I was just very surprised,” Pascal quipped. “Let’s YouTube it later.”

Pascal has been up against Culkin, 41, throughout the awards season. After the Chile-born actor won on Sunday, Culkin could be seen enthusiastically cheering on his fellow actor.

Culkin’s support debunks the feud speculation that they have mocked at previous awards shows.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe, like, 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I sort of remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again.’ Which was fine, whatever,” Culkin said at the Golden Globes in January. “But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple times. It’s nice, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage, so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!”

Pascal even fake-cried to seal the moment. One week later, Pascal got his revenge while presenting at the Emmy Awards.

“I’d like to just take a second and make this about me,” Pascal, whose right arm was in a sling, joked at the time. “A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s–t out of me.”

Pascal’s injury was actually a result of a fall and had nothing to do with Culkin.

While speaking with France, 40, Pascal reiterated on Saturday that there was no lingering bad blood.

“I’m gonna make out with Kieran, that’ll be my revenge. I did know him [before this awards circuit], he is the greatest,” Pascal gushed. “I can remember years and years ago, taking one of my siblings to FAO Schwarz … and he came up to me and complimented me on my work in this play.”

He continued, “It’s been amazing to see him in this show and I feel guilty about not seeing his speech tonight, but he’ll be fine. But, I got to give things a fair amount of balance.”