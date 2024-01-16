Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal have referenced their “feud” multiple times during awards season, but what’s really going on?

The drama began when Culkin, 41, called out Pascal, 48, during his Golden Globes speech earlier this month while accepting the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as Roman Roy in Succession.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe, like, 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I sort of remember thinking, ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again.’ Which was fine, whatever,” Culkin said on January 7. “But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple times. It’s nice, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage, so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. Mine!”

Pascal was nominated in the same category for his performance as Joel Miller in The Last of Us. After Culkin made his joke, the camera panned to Pascal, who pretended to cry over the dig.

A little over a week later, the men came head-to-head a second time at the Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15. This time, Pascal had the upper hand when presenting Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. (Matthew Macfadyen took home the award for his role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession.)

“I’d like to just take a second and make this about me,” Pascal, whose right arm was in a sling, joked while taking the stage. “A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s–t out of me.”

The crowd laughed as the camera panned to Culkin, who had a rather serious look on his face. Pascal also started to laugh while announcing the nominees, and Culkin eventually broke out into a smile.

After Monday’s Emmy Awards came to an end, however, Culkin and Pascal put any feud rumors to rest during the afterparties. The duo were photographed hanging out during HBO and Max’s reception. Pascal even included a selfie with Culkin in his Tuesday, January 16, photo roundup from the awards show.

While Culkin didn’t actually have a physical altercation with Pascal, there hasn’t been much information to go on when it comes to the nature of Pascal’s arm — ahem, shoulder — injury.

“I fell!” he told reporters on the Golden Globes red carpet. “Be careful. It can happen to anybody.”