Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are set to have a Devil Wears Prada reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24. The actresses will take the stage 18 years after the 2006 film was originally released.

“Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants a Devil Wears Prada reunion,” read an Instagram upload shared by Netflix’s official account on Thursday, February 22, alongside a photo of Streep, 74, in her iconic role of Miranda Priestly. (The SAG Awards will stream via Netflix this year.)

While Streep played Miranda, the fictional editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Hathaway, 41, starred as Andrea “Andy” Sachs. Blunt, 40, took on the role of Emily Charlton. Both Andy and Emily were Miranda’s overworked assistants.

News of The Devil Wears Prada reunion comes after Blunt recently spoke about a possible sequel, revealing that there’s “never” been talk of another movie.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s OK,” Blunt said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier this month. “And I think — didn’t Meryl say something funny about it? They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said, ‘The f–king weight.’”

Hathaway has previously shared similar sentiments about reuniting onscreen.

“I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything’s gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing,” the actress said during an appearance on The View in November 2022. “It’s just very different now.”

While it’s unclear exactly what the trio is planning for the SAG Awards on Saturday, it might just be similar to Hathaway and Blunt’s onstage banter during the 2007 Oscars, where they presented the award for best costume design.

“There is no one in this room more qualified than the two of us. Or just me,” Blunt joked. Hathaway hit back, “Leave the character behind, Em.”

The actresses said hello to Streep in the audience before arguing about who was supposed to bring her a cappuccino in the crowd. Streep hilariously responded with facial expressions reminiscent of her character in the film.

Years later, Blunt and Hathaway reflected on The Devil Wears Prada during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December 2023.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did,” Blunt said at the time. “It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”