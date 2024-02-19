Grab a cube of cheese and your favorite theater lover because The Devil Wears Prada musical is on its way to England!

The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical — based on the 2006 movie and Lauren Weisberger’s book — is heading to London’s West End in fall 2024. The production first opened in Chicago in 2022 with Beth Leavel as diabolical fashion editor Miranda Priestly, but the English musical has a completely new cast and creative team.

Director Jerry Mitchell revealed via Instagram in September 2023 that the musical was coming to London, but it wasn’t until February 2024 that Vanessa Williams was announced as Miranda Priestly for the new shows.

At the time, Williams recreated the iconic movie scene via Instagram in which the character, first made famous by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film, walks into Runway magazine’s offices, puts her handbag on the table, throws her coat and barks orders at new assistant Andy (Anne Hathaway).

“Don’t just sit there … buy tickets, or something,” Williams said via a video shared by the show’s official page.

Scroll down to learn more about The Devil Wears Prada musical’s West End production:

What Is ‘The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical’ About?

Based on the novel by Weisberger, the musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she starts a job at the prestigious Runway magazine. Her road to success is made harder by powerful editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, who has impossible demands and high standards.

“Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised,” the show page’s official synopsis reads. “How far will she go to succeed … and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?”

Who Is Starring in the Musical?

Williams gushed over her casting via social media in February 2024. “At the famous Café Luxembourg reeling in all the congratulations on Miranda and the wonderful Prada Musical on the West End,” she said via her Instagram Story. “It’s going to be epic. I love it, I love it, I love it. Stay tuned and we’ll see you in London.”

The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

Are Any of the Original Actors From the Movie Set to Return?

Neither Streep nor Hathaway, who played Miranda and Andy, respectively, in the 2006 film have been linked to the musical. Emily Blunt, who played assistant Emily, is not associated with the production as of February 2024.

How Is Elton John Involved in the Musical?

EGOT winner Elton John created a new musical score for the production. Lyrics for the musical are thanks to Shaina Taub. There is also a book pegged to the musical written by Kate Wetherhead.

When Does the Musical Premiere?

The Devil Wears Prada musical’s world premiere was in Chicago in July 2022, with a limited run through August of that year. The London version will begin in October 2024. Tickets are currently on sale.

Where Can You See the ‘Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical’?

The Devil Wears Prada musical will play at London’s Dominion Theatre.