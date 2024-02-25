Halle Bailey is ecstatic about her son’s latest milestone.

“He started, like, cooing now,” Bailey, 23, told Access Hollywood about her infant son, Halo, at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, February 24. “I’ll talk to him, I’ll sing to him, but I feel like he’s trying to respond to me. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Bailey and boyfriend DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) announced in January 2024 that they had welcomed their first child, Halo, just a few weeks before the New Year.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of her holding Halo’s tiny hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

The news came after months of public speculation surrounding her pregnancy. Until their announcement, the couple had never publicly confirmed Bailey’s pregnancy. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly why Bailey and DDG, 26, chose to keep her pregnancy private.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies,” the source revealed in January, adding that Bailey planned to “take some time off to bond with Halo.”

It’s no surprise that Bailey’s is likely a musical household, as the six-time Grammy winner is one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Chloe Bailey, and starred as the Disney princess Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake in 2023. Earlier in February, Bailey spoke to People about the origin of her son’s name and whether or not it was a reference to the Beyoncé song, “Halo.” While she confirmed that it was DDG who came up with the name, she joked that Halo “for sure has a theme song.”

Bailey added that motherhood has been an “exciting new role,” and that Halo is “the sweetest angel in the world.” She said, “[I’m] obsessed with my baby boy.”

After gushing over her baby boy while at the SAG Awards, the Little Mermaid star additionally shared her excitement for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March, where she will be honored alongside several other women, including her The Color Purple costar Danielle Brooks.

“It’s such an honor,” Bailey told Access Hollywood. “When I found out that they wanted to honor me, I’m like, really? I’ve been going to this event for years, and it’s so inspiring to be in that room with other beautiful black women, lifting each other up. It’s so important. And so, I’m so excited for it, I’m just gonna have a great time.”