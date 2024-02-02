Halle Bailey joked that her newborn son Halo already has a theme song.

Bailey, 23, opened up about the meaning behind her baby boy’s name on Thursday, February 1, revealing boyfriend DDG was the one who came up with the unique moniker. “We just agreed, and we loved it,” Bailey told People. “I love the name Halo.”

When asked whether the name is a reference to Beyoncé’s song “Halo,” Bailey gushed that her son “for sure has a theme song.” (Beyoncé, 42, has acted as a mentor to Bailey since discovering her and sister Chloe Bailey’s YouTube channel and signing them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2013.)

Elsewhere in the interview, the Little Mermaid star shared that motherhood is an “exciting new role” for her. “He’s the sweetest angel in the world,” she explained, adding, “[I’m] obsessed with my baby boy.”

After keeping her pregnancy hidden from the public, Halle announced last month that she gave birth to her first baby with DDG, 26.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a January 6 photo of her son holding her hand. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

A source later gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into why Halle chose to stay private about her pregnancy. “Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny,” the insider said, noting that Halle’s inner circle thought it was “very strange” to keep such a big secret.

Following Halle’s “huge year in movies,” which also included The Color Purple, she “plans to take some time off to bond with Halo,” per the source.

Halle later recently shared her perspective while clapping back at a hater who accused her of lying about being pregnant.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” she wrote via X late last month, referring to when she responded to speculation about her having a “pregnancy nose” in November 2023. “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

Halle and DDG started dating in 2022, years after she came across his YouTube page in 2015. Although she “forgot about him” at the time, he later messaged her via social media and “the rest is history,” she told Essence.

The pair have since appeared at a number of red carpet events, including when she was honored at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October 2023. DDG also joined his girlfriend at the Pre-Grammy Black Music Collective event on Thursday.

For the soirée, the couple adorably wrapped their arms around each other while posing on the red carpet.