The cast of The Bear won big at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24.
The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliot and more, earned Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the awards show, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Abbott Elementary, Barry, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso rounded out the category.
Elliot, who plays older sister Natalie/Sugar on The Bear, led the cast’s acceptance speech. She thanked FX, the show’s producers, writers and crew before sharing a special note to all of their loved ones.
“We also want to thank everyone who supported actors along the way — our parents, drama teachers, friends who let us sleep on their couches for months on end, people who have helped us self-tape auditions, restaurants who have given us free beer after comedy shows and plays,” Elliot said. “Thank you so much — this is for you. Thank you.”
Two of the nominees won the category in previous years: Abbott Elementary in 2023 and Ted Lasso in 2022. Several cast members from the shows also received nods in the individual acting categories this year. Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, while Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
As for Barry alum Bill Hader, he earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
The cast of The Bear, meanwhile, racked up nominations for Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
The Bear has swept awards season thus far, with White, 33, and Edebiri, 28, taking home Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, respectively, and the show winning Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January.
Deal of the DayUs Picks: 15 Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Weekend View Deal
The Hulu series was a standout at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards last month too, receiving Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Edebiri and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Moss-Bachrach, 46. Meanwhile, Brunson, 34, won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary.
While Barry and Ted Lasso wrapped up their final seasons in May 2023, Abbott Elementary is currently airing its third season. The Bear’s second season concluded in June 2023, with its renewal confirmed four months later. Season 3 is slated to premiere this June. Only Murders in the Building was picked up for season 4 the same day of its season 3 finale in October 2023.