The Bear took home the Best Comedy Series trophy at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

While accepting the award on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, cast member Matty Matheson shared a long and passionate kiss with costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach while launching into his speech.

“I love you, Ebon,” Matheson, 41, began on Monday, January 15. “I just love restaurants so much, the good, the bad, it’s rough. We’re all broken inside, and every single day, we got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. And it’s really beautiful. And all of us here, we get to make a show together and we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered.”

Matheson continued by giving thanks to the cast and crew, noting that there are “so many people that make this show happen every single day.” He added that it’s “hard work” and “early hours,” joking that they “don’t see the sun for three months.”

He concluded the speech by exclaiming, “Restaurants forever!”

Several popular series were nominated in the category, including Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso’s third and final season had more nominations than any show at this year’s ceremony with a total of 24. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel had 14 nominations and The Bear’s debut season had 13 nominations.

The Bear had a super-successful evening at the Emmys, with Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White and Moss-Bachrach, 46, all taking home acting trophies. Creator Christopher Storer, who was not in attendance, also won awards for outstanding writing and directing.

Ted Lasso previously took home the award for Best Comedy Series at both the 2021 and 2022 Emmy Awards.

The Apple TV+ series, which was cocreated by and stars Jason Sudeikis, was one of only seven other comedy series to win the prestigious award in its first two seasons.

“This show is about good and evil,” Sudeikis, 48, shared in his acceptance speech at the September 2022 event. “This show is about the truth and lies. This show is about all the stuff, but it’s mostly about our response to those things. And your response to our show has been overwhelming.”

Although the show was wildly successful, the Ted Lasso cast and crew previously shared that season 3 would likely be the last.

“This story is done,” Sudeikis explained on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast in May 2023. “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

While a fourth season may not be in the cards, Sudeikis noted that the Ted Lasso team has “thought about” working on potential spinoffs based on the original series.

“Whether it’s [a book], whether it’s doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries … just to talk through things and the themes,” he explained at the time. “And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there’s opportunities, I think, for spinoffs.”

Director Declan Lowney has also touched on continuing the series in some other way.

“Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now,” Lowney, 63, told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023. “It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens — if anything happens — so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly. I think that it [could have] kept going, but it had done its thing — the three-season arc, that was the deal, that was what [Jason] wanted. But, I feel there’s something else … There will be other things.”