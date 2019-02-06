Hollywood's Freshest Faces Were Front Row at the Rodarte Show

The start of New York Fashion Week may still be a few days away, but stars turned out in style in sunny Pasadena, California, on Tuesday, February 5, for the Rodarte fall-winter 2019 fashion show and JNSQ Rosé Cru Reception at the Huntington Library. While sister design duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy were sending their ethereal creations down the runway, Hollywood’s freshest faces were sitting front row in equally frilly frocks.

Bohemian Rhapsody actress (and our pick for breakout style star of 2019) Lucy Boynton was all kind of gothic romance #goals in a tiered black and pink number. A Wrinkle in Time star Rowan Blanchard looked lovely in lilac, while Mackenzie Foy (of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms fame) proved last summer’s polka dot trend is here to stay.

All the while, veteran front row fixtures like Tracee Ellis Ross (looking positively regal in purple), Dakota Fanning (proving black is anything but boring) and Brie Larson (a vision in hot pink) made their presence known in equally dreamy designs.

On the runway, models took to the blooming catwalk in colorful, Old Hollywood-inspired silhouettes (think: floor-sweeping gowns with dramatic shoulders, ruffled midis with belt-cinched waists and more) and vibrant makeup looks to match.

Lead makeup artist James Kaliardos explained that the sparkly bold red, berry and pink looks were an ode to the “vibrant glitter from classic Hollywood musicals” and were created using NARS Cosmetics.

The gleaming crimson glam, for example, had Kaliardos and his team using the brand’s Don’t Stop Powermatte Lip Pigment on the eyes because it served as a tacky base for glitter. On the pout, they employed the same lippie and glitter but layered it over the Jungle Red Lip Liner Pencil for added definition. An ‘80s-era sweep of the Fireclay Mosaic Blush on the cheek bones finished off the monochrome look.

But back to the fashion. From Melanie Liburd’s white lace midi to Elsie Fisher’s cool leather suit, keep scrolling to see all the front-row fashion at the Rodarte fall-winter 2019 show!