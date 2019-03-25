‘Friends’ Sisters Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Hype New TV Project

Jill and Rachel Green, together again! Reese Witherspoon reunited with Friends sister Jennifer Aniston at Apple’s headquarters on Monday, March 25, to introduce The Morning Show, their new drama coming to the company’s Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Not only does the project mark Aniston’s first full-time TV show since Friends ended in 2004, it also puts her back in collaboration with Witherspoon, who guest-starred as the younger sister of Aniston’s character in two episodes of the beloved NBC sitcom in 2000.

Their new series, The Morning Show, “pull[s] back the curtain on the power dynamics between the men and the women of the high stakes world of morning news shows” and offers a “real insider’s view on the lives of the people who help America wake up every day,” Witherspoon, 43, told the crowd at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, on Monday.

“Through the prism of those over-adrenalized, underslept people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and engage in the conversations people aren’t willing to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” added Aniston, 50.

The Morning Show, based on the book Top of the Morning by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter, will also star Steve Carell, who crashed the presentation on Monday to jokingly bring attention to his “relatable and extremely handsome” character.

The series will also star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry and Mark Duplass. A sizzle reel for the Apple TV+ lineup showed Aniston anchoring the titular morning show and a brunette Witherspoon watching from behind the scenes.

Apple teased more of its forthcoming series at Monday’s event, including the post-apocalyptic drama See with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, Steven Spielberg’s reboot of the 1980s anthology series Amazing Stories, the J.J. Abrams–Sara Bareilles musical dramedy Little Voice and more.

Apple TV+ will debut this fall, but specific release dates for the new shows have been announced.

