Jennifer Aniston is about to be back on your TV full-time — and we’re not just talking about Friends reruns! Apple has ordered two seasons of a morning show drama with Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as the series leads. A premiere date has not been announced.

According to Deadline, the pair will also be executive producers on the show, which will follow the lives of morning show hosts. Each season will consist of 10 episodes.

The new drama is based off an original idea by former head of drama at HBO Michael Ellenberg and Brain Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. House of Cards’ Jay Carson will serve as the series’ showrunner.

This project reunites Aniston, 48, and Witherspoon 17 years after the Legally Blonde star played Rachel Green’s sister Jill on two episodes of Friends in 2000.

The Oscar winner, 41, opened up about her stint on the iconic sitcom when she introduced the Horrible Bosses actress at ELLE’s 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in 2011.

“I just had a baby [daughter Ava, now 18] and I could not stop watching Friends,” Witherspoon said. “I was super duper excited y’all!”

“In all my enthusiasm, I completely forgot something crucial … I had never been on television [or] in front of a live audience ever in my entire life,” Witherspoon continued. “And I panicked! I totally froze!”

Luckily, Aniston stepped in and gave her TV-sister some advice. “[She said], ‘You’re going to make a mistake and you’re going to flip your line and whatever — and the audience is going to love it,'” the Wild star recalled. “‘Don’t try to be perfect, just try to be yourself.'”

While Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies won an Emmy for Best Limited Series and scored the Wild actress a nomination for Lead Actress earlier this year, Aniston hasn’t starred on a TV show since Friends wrapped in 2004.

