Melissa McCarthy Recreates ‘Bridesmaids’ Sofa Scene With Hilarious Gym Fail

Megan Price lives! Melissa McCarthy inadvertently channeled her scene-stealing Bridesmaids character in a recent gym fail, sharing footage of the funny moment on Instagram.

In the clip the 49-year-old uploaded on Sunday, February 16, she attempts to jump over a foam hurdle at the gym but ends up tipping it over, before springing to her feet laughing off the klutziness.

In her post, McCarthy paired the footage with a snippet of the bridal salon scene from Bridesmaids, in which her character, Megan, flops over the top of a tufted couch. “Maybe I should stick to sofas?” McCarthy wrote in her caption.

The video has gotten nearly 2 million views and raves from commenters like Drew Scott. “Like a ninja,” the Property Brothers star, 41, wrote.

Before Bridesmaids, McCarthy had supporting roles on the TV shows Gilmore Girls and Samantha Who? and a lead role on the sitcom Mike and Molly, but the 2011 film — in which she played the foul-mouthed sister of the groom — marked her breakout role on the big screen.

She earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for the performance and has since starred in the blockbuster comedies Identity Thief, The Heat and Spy. In 2019, she earned her second Academy Award nomination for her lead role in the biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?

In 2012, Us Weekly polled Bridesmaids fans about McCarthy’s funniest moments in the film, and one of the top hits was another moment from the bridal salon scene, one in which Megan makes impolite sounds following a lunch at a Brazilian steakhouse. “I’m sorry,” she says. “I want to apologize. I’m not confident which end that came out of.”

Fans also named the scene in which Megan, flying to Las Vegas with the other women, hits on an air marshal played by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone. “Can you feel that steam heat?” she says, using her outstretched leg to block his egress from the lavatory.

Made on a $32.5 million budget, Bridesmaids earned more than $288 million at the global box office. The following year, McCarthy told E! News she would be game for a sequel if her costars signed on, saying, “I will show up wherever those ladies are.”