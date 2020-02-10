And the Oscar goes to … The 92nd Academy Awards took Hollywood by storm on Sunday, February 9, and it’s a show that will not be soon forgotten.

Throughout Hollywood’s biggest night, there were many memorable moments that viewers can’t stop talking about. Us Weekly has your guide to the best speeches, performances and appearances during this year’s ceremony that you can, and should, rewatch ASAP.

For starters, Frozen 2 kicked off the songs performed as a part of the Best Original Song category and set the stage on fire. After being introduced by Josh Gad, who voices the adorable snowman Olaf in both Frozen and Frozen 2, Idina Menzel was joined by nine other women who play Elsa — in international versions of the film — to belt out “Into the Unknown.”

The audience was later treated to a mini comedy show when Bridesmaids costars Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig took the stage to present the awards for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. The two decided to spice up their presentation by doing their own audition on stage. They even broke into song, performing a medley of tunes that featured “Vogue” by Madonna and “Thong Song” by Sisqó.

Eminem surprised viewers when he took the stage to sing “Lose Yourself” after Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a video package dedicated to music in films. The 47-year-old rapper rocked the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as he rapped the song made famous by his semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile.

Actress and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song, stunned the audience with her beautiful and heartfelt performance of “Stand Up” from Harriet.

The winner of the Academy Awards speeches this year, however, might go to Parasite director Bong Joon Ho whose film won four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture. He won over viewers when he joked about wanting to get “a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five pieces and share it with all of you” to give to all the directors, Mean Girls-style.

Plus, he was all about heading to the bar to celebrate all of the wins!

Check out the video above to relive the best moments from the 2020 Oscars.