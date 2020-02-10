Billie Eilish recently walked away with five Grammys, and now she has won hearts across America at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 18, had a hilarious reaction in the audience while Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig presented the categories of Production Design and Costume Design on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. During the latter, the Bridesmaids costars broke into song — and they were hilariously off-key.

The cameras briefly cut to Eilish watching from her seat in the middle of the impromptu tune. During one particularly flat note, she visibly scrunched her face, and viewers at home immediately took notice.

“That Billie Eillish [sic] face was MOOD AF for that whole thing #Oscars,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Reaction of the night was brought to you by Billie Eilish.”

Some viewers wondered whether Eilish was too young to understand the comedians’ humor, with one writing, “Billie not impressed. Kids these days don’t get Maya and Kristen.”

However, the teen’s fans were quick to come to her defense. “Billie Eilish can quote The Office word for word and go head to head in a battle of sarcastic wit with Rainn Wilson. There’s no doubt that she understood the humor of Kristen & Maya,” another Twitter user wrote. “God-forbid a celebrity doesn’t want to be on camera. Y’all need to chill.”

Eilish is in attendance at Sunday’s Oscars to perform during the In Memoriam segment. She teased on her Instagram Stories earlier on Sunday that she is “covering a song i’ve always loved.”

Prior to her announcement, some fans speculated that the entertainer would be premiering her upcoming theme song for No Time to Die. She is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond track. The last two 007 theme songs, 2012’s “Skyfall” by Adele and 2015’s “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith, both won Oscars.