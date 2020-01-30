Can’t look away! Becca Kufrin got honest about her thoughts on season 24 of The Bachelor — and all the drama that Peter Weber is dealing with week after week.

“I always lead with this: I like Peter so much. He has such a big heart. He just is a really kind soul, so I really do want him to hopefully find someone. That being said, I think it’s a struggle this season,” the season 14 Bachelorette, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 29, while promoting Bachelor Live on Stage. “He has been dealt a hard hand and we’re all trying to figure it out and being the lead, there’s no roadmap for it. You just kind of have to go with what you’re given. And he was given a tough group of girls, to say the least, and he’s just trying to figure it out.”

Kufrin first appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor and at the end, became engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. However, weeks after the proposal, he called off their relationship and later got engaged to his runner up, Lauren Burnham. Kufrin went on to become the Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen.

While being a lead was tough for her as well, she does have some advice for the 28-year-old pilot.

“I would like to see him be a little bit more steadfast and just set in his decisions just because right now, just me as a viewer, I’m questioning certain things. I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you letting her come back? Or why are you just condoning the drama and allowing it to happen?'” she shared with Us. “It’s difficult to watch right now. I think as it goes on, he’ll figure it out. I think once more of the girls are removed and that drama is removed, he’ll be fine.”

The San Diego native later revealed Tammy and Natasha are her favorites but sees that he has connections with Maddie, Hannah Ann and Kelly.

Kufrin then added, “Those are some of my tops or some of who I’m thinking — but I’m always wrong, so we’ll see.”

Tickets for the coast to coast Bachelor Live On Stage Tour are on sale now!