Hannah Brown is happy to be home — and not crying! After appearing on The Bachelor season 24 premiere — as well as the second episode — the Monday, January 20, episode was the first of the season she was not part of.

“Enjoying this Monday night without mascara stained cheeks,” Brown, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday night, sharing two photos of herself looking happy and glowing. The Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner also shared on her Instagram Stories that she was watching the show and had a lot to say — but was keeping it to herself.

After posting the photos, photographed by Kris Armstrong, some fans weren’t happy. “Can you for once not tie yourself to Monday’s episode or the B franchise? This coming from a fan who roots for you. You can do so much better,” one of her followers wrote. The former pageant queen then responded to the comment.

“Well considering about 30ish Monday nights in the past year I have exposed a little more of myself with everyone watching, I am a bit tied to ABC Monday nights. I am very excited for my future and what I’ll do next, but this will always be apart of my life,” the season 15 Bachelorette wrote. “I’m thankful for all the good that has come with it all, and the bad that’s taught me a lot of lessons and growth. Trust me, I know and believe I have so much more in store for my future that will go much further than Bachelor Monday nights.”

Although Peter Weber finished third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, she showed up on the Bachelor premiere to return the wings he had given her. However, it turned into more when she hosted a group date and broke down in tears to him backstage. The pair still had quite the connection and she considered joining his season. She told him she regretted choosing Jed Wyatt at the end of her season. Ultimately, she left the show, but the remaining women weren’t thrilled she was there at all — which Weber, 28, understood.

“The entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. And, you know, I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there, and give it a shot with me,” he told Us Weekly exclusively after the episode. ”I tried to do my best from that moment on to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on them. And, you know, I feel like I did my best job and that’s all I could have done.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.