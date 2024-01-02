Former Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo may have shocked Bachelor Nation with their divorce, but the former couple have been candid about their struggles for years.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, January 2, that Abasolo, 43, filed to end his marriage to Lindsay, 38, after four years. In court docs obtained by Us, Abasolo requested spousal support and listed New Year’s Eve as the pair’s date of separation.

Ahead of their breakup, however, Lindsay hinted in December 2023 that she and the chiropractor were “in two totally different places” while discussing their preference for keeping their relationship private. She previously explained why she rarely shared insight into her personal life via social media in a lengthy July 2022 blog post.

“Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business,” she told readers. “I am joking … well, half joking.”

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo fell in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette, but their relationship did not stand the test of time. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a […]

Lindsay has yet to address her divorce directly, but she seemingly left social media clues about the big life change days before the filing made headlines. Abasolo, meanwhile, issued a statement via his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” he wrote, referring to himself as a “family man” and noting that the decision to split wasn’t made easily. “Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

Scroll down for signs that Lindsay and Abasolo were heading for divorce:

Cryptic New Year’s Messages

Lindsay hinted at facing challenges throughout 2023 while celebrating New Year’s Eve. “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024. 💛,” she captioned an Instagram video of highlights from adventures with her friends.

She further alluded to her ups and downs via her Instagram Story on New Year’s Day, sharing a mirror selfie from a workout. “Sweating out everything from 2023,” she wrote.

In a subsequent Story, Lindsay resonated with a list of lessons from 2023, which included, “Go where you are celebrated,” “If it’s forced it will probably fail,” “It’s okay to outgrow people, places, and things” and “People will show you who they are. Always. Believe them.”

While Abasolo didn’t share any resolutions of his own, he shared fitness tips with his Instagram followers.

Living ‘Different Lives’

During a December 2023 episode of “Viall Files,” Lindsay opened up about keeping her private life out of the spotlight. “We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” she explained, noting that she and Abasolo wanted to keep their relationship to themselves. “You know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there.”

She added that the twosome lived “totally different lives” due to their career paths. “We’re just in two totally different places,” she said. “There’s not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we’re doing because we’re in the bed or that kind of thing.”

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Divorce The Bachelor franchise went nearly 20 years before an official divorce. There are several pairings still going strong from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but the majority of the duos who meet on the reality TV shows go their separate ways before they walk down the aisle. And while some consider Marcus […]

Last Posts Together

In his last post with Lindsay before filing for divorce, Abasolo gave his followers a glimpse of how the pair celebrated Halloween 2023. Abasolo dressed as LL Cool J, wearing a black tracksuit and bucket hat. Lindsay’s outfit was modeled after the rapper’s 1990 song “Around the Way Girl.” (She uploaded similar photos of their costumes at the time.)

Lindsay previously marked the duo’s fourth wedding anniversary with a simple Instagram tribute in August 2023. “This is 4,” she captioned a photo of the pair posing on a beach at sunset.

Keeping Up With Long-Distance

Lindsay spoke candidly through the years about how she and Abasolo maintained their relationship while living in Los Angeles and Miami, respectively. During an October 2020 episode of his “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast, the pair insisted that they would “eventually bring ourselves together” after pursuing their individual passions.

“We know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed, and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos,” Lindsay said, asserting, “I’m not putting my career over my husband. I’m putting my family first.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

One month later, Lindsay told Us that living apart was “not a forever situation” for her and Abasolo. “The reason that we decided to let people in on that is because there was so much speculation about whether or not we were still together. … So, we thought, ‘OK, we’ll go ahead and address it.’ And people still think we’re getting a divorce.”

Struggling to Start a Family

During her December 2023 “Viall Files” appearance, Lindsay said she and Abasolo were “working on” trying to have kids. “Sometimes that’s not as easy as you think. You think, ‘OK, when I’m ready, it’ll happen,’ and then it doesn’t,” she confessed, adding that she hoped to hit the “reset button” in the new year. “So, that’s been a little bit of a struggle too.”

She previously told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast that she put some aspects of her career on pause in hopes of starting a family. “I hope that we have kids and we are working now for something bigger. … I feel the pressure,” Lindsay said in August 2023. “I don’t even have eggs frozen. It’s just a lot. My therapist is telling me in this transition phase that this is the first time that I have ever actually had time to be still and deal with my reality. I’ve always escaped it through work. My only job right now is podcasting and I have way more time on my hands.”