Bachelorette alum Bryan Abasolo is shedding light on his divorce from Rachel Lindsay.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” Abasolo, 43, wrote via a statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Abasolo explained that his parents “have been married forever” and he considers himself to be a “family man,” so the decision to separate did not come lightly.

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

He concluded the message by asking for privacy as he and his family “figure out” their next steps.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay, 38, and listed Sunday, December 31, as their date of separation. The pair were married in March 2019, two years after they fell in love during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017.

One month before news broke of the pair’s split, Lindsay appeared on a December 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. During their chat, Lindsay confessed she and Abasolo have “totally different lives.”

“I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said at the time. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

In more recent years, Lindsay and Abasolo kept their relationship out of the limelight, with Lindsay later defending their decision.

“The most common questions I get on social media are: where is Bryan and when are you having babies?” she captioned an Instagram post in July 2022. “Now, I have addressed the later question on a previous #honestlyrach, but it is time I tackled: where is Bryan? Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business. I am joking … well, half joking.”

While Lindsay understood why fans wanted to know how she and Abasolo were doing following their reality TV stint, the pair felt the need to make sure they had “control” over the future of their romance.

“I remember at the beginning of our relationship we found ourselves concerned about how we were acting in public and continuously felt the pressure to perform for social media because that is what the people wanted,” she concluded. “It was miserable and we were slowly drifting away from the core of Bryan and Rachel and forming into the RnB narrative that that world created for us. We vowed to never do that again. So, when the days, weeks, and maybe even months go by without a social media post of Rachel and Bryan … don’t worry. We are good over here privately cherishing our love and building a future as one san[s] social media.”