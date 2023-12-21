Rachel Lindsay met her husband, Bryan Abasolo, on TV, but they’ve since kept their marriage to themselves.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” Lindsay, 38, said during a Thursday, December 21, appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast.

Lindsay, a Texas-based attorney, first appeared on Viall’s season of The Bachelor and finished in third place. After Viall, now 43, sent her home, Lindsay was named the next season’s Bachelorette lead. Abasolo, now 43, was a frontrunner from day one of her season and ultimately proposed during the 2017 season 13 finale. They wed in 2019.

Since their nuptials, eagle-eyed members of Bachelor Nation have speculated about their relationship status because neither Lindsay nor Abasolo frequently posts about one another on social media.

Related: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]

“I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said on Thursday’s episode. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

Lindsay also cited the couple’s “totally different lives” as another reason why their social media profiles do not always align. (Lindsay works as a podcaster, TV host and author, while Abasolo is a chiropractor.)

“Bryan is a sole practitioner [and] he leaves the house at 8. He comes home at 9 o’clock, 9:30 [at night] sometimes. It’s just him by himself,” Lindsay explained. “Me, especially now that I’m not doing Extra, I have a lot more free time … and then I’m back in hustle mode trying to get a second job, so I go to events. So, we’re just in two totally different places.”

She continued: “There’s not a lot of time to take pictures of each other and show what we’re doing because we’re in the bed or that kind of thing.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

After Viall noted that he and fiancée Natalie Joy could be seen “using [their] relationship” by sharing a lot of details on social media, Lindsay pointed out that their situation is different.

“Also, you guys work well together [and] work together,” Lindsay stressed. “We don’t and we learned that! You gotta protect the marriage and we just don’t work well together. Not every couple can do that.”

In addition to protecting their relationship, Lindsay teased that the couple are discussing family planning.

“We’re working on having a kid,” she said, telling Viall and pregnant Joy, 25, that she has “huge” baby fever. “Sometimes that’s not as easy as you think. You think, ‘OK, when I’m ready, it’ll happen,’ and then it doesn’t. So, that’s been a little bit of a struggle too.”

Lindsay stressed that she is ready for a “reset button” in 2024 after she and Abasolo spend the holidays in Dallas, which is where her family lives.