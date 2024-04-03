YouTube star Aspyn Ovard experienced back-to-back life changes after welcoming a baby and filing for divorce all on the same day.

“Sweet baby was ready to be born I guess 👶🏼,” Ovard, 27, wrote via TikTok on Monday, April 1, confirming the arrival of her and estranged husband Parker Ferris’ third child.

Ovard shared a video of herself in a hospital gown at 34 weeks pregnant, revealing that her baby girl was “not ready” to come into the world. She then switched to a clip of her newborn daughter wrapped in her arms after a successful birth as Djo’s “End of Beginning” played in the background. The lyrics, “Just trust me you’ll be fine,” scrolled across the screen as Ovard kissed her child.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

The social media star also shared a TikTok of Ferris, 28, at the hospital with her standing by her bedside before their youngest child was born.

In the video, Ferris jokingly pointed at Ovard’s belly and mouthed “my friend’s in there” while a voice uttered the words for him. He was also wearing his wedding band in the clip.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Despite being a united front at the hospital, Ovard reportedly filed for divorce from Ferris on Monday. She submitted the paperwork to a Salt Lake City, Utah, courthouse, according to documents obtained by People on Tuesday, April 2.

Neither Ovard nor Ferris have publicly addressed their apparent split, which comes after more than eight years of marriage. Ovard and Ferris tied the knot in October 2015 in Utah. They later welcomed daughters Cove, 4, and Lola, 2.

Before expanding their brood on Monday, the pair enjoyed a babymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in March.

“BDE … baby daddy energy,” Ovard captioned a series of photos from the romantic getaway last month. In the snaps, the twosome appeared to be happy and in love as Ferris kissed his wife and caressed her baby bump.

Ferris relived the “good times” in his own Instagram post from the tropical escape. He shared a video cuddling up to Ovard at sunset as they hung out on the beach together.

Unlike Ovard, Ferris hasn’t shared any news about their third baby’s arrival on Instagram as of Tuesday. The duo have also kept their youngest child’s name under wraps, for now.

Related: Inside Celebs' Babymoon Vacations Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]

Ovard, meanwhile, has been keeping her fans up to date on her recovery.

“My brain is just not processing what’s happening,” she told her TikTok followers on Tuesday. “She’s in the NICU right now, she’s doing really well, but she’s super early so she’s going to be there for a minute.”

Ovard later shared her first post-delivery meal, revealing she chowed down on pancakes with peanut butter and strawberries.

Us Weekly has reached out to Ovard’s rep for comment.