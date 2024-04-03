Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley are getting divorced after five years of marriage.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” the pair announced on Wednesday, April 3, via a joint Instagram Story statement. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together.”

The musician (real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett) and his estranged wife, both 30, continued, “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

The duo, who share daughters Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4, ended their message by asking fans for “privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

Chance and Corley have known each other since they were kids. They began dating in 2013 and welcomed their first child two years later. Following a brief split in 2016, the twosome reconnected in 2016.

The Voice coach proposed in July 2018 and Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple tied the knot in March 2019 at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California.

Five months later, the pair welcomed their second daughter.