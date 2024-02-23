Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have ended their four-year marriage.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” Goulding, 37, wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 23.

The singer confirmed that she and Jopling, 32, have remained “the closest of friends and have been successfully coparenting with our sons’ best interests at heart.”

Goulding added: “We are committed to protecting our family’s privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes — we won’t be commenting further. Thank you.”

The musician, who shares 2-year-old son Arthur with Jopling, also reposted her estranged husband’s split announcement.

“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship … that I hope more than anything will make any tabloid speculation disappear,” Jopling wrote in his own social media statement on Friday.

The art dealer explained that while he and Goulding “made the decision to separate some time ago,” they only shared the information with their immediate family and friends.

“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends, and most importantly, ‘coparents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur,” Jopling continued, noting that he too will no longer speak about the breakup publicly.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2019 that Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in Yorkshire, England, after getting engaged one year prior.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss and Katy Perry were all on hand to celebrate the wedding, a source told Us at the time. Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was also spotted at the church, as was Sienna Miller.

Goulding and Jopling learned they were expecting their first child the following summer while celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan,” Goulding told Vogue in February 2021, noting that she waited until her third trimester to publicly announce the pregnancy. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Jopling announced their son’s arrival via Instagram in May 2021, revealing, “Mum and baby [are] both happy and healthy.” He described becoming a parent as “magical” and asked fans to respect the family’s privacy.

In the two years that followed, the trio kept their private life out of the spotlight as much as possible. Goulding has from time to time given fans a glimpse at her life as a mother via social media, including a January snap holding Arthur in a towel. In the photo, she is not wearing her diamond wedding ring.