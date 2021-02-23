Something sweet to sing about! Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her and husband Caspar Jopling’s first child.

The Grammy nominee, 34, had “no idea” that she was expecting while performing in August 2020. “That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan,” the English star told Vogue on Tuesday, February 23. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer “didn’t believe it at first,” she went on to tell the magazine. “You’re still eating the same, looking the same, for a while I was probably in denial. I was in such a good streak of fitness,” Goulding explained. “[Then] I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn’t deal with everything.”

The songwriter added, “I’m excited to be a mother — but also I want to make sure that I continue to work. I can’t wait to go back on tour. I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”

She and Jopling, 29, tied the knot in August 2019, one year after their engagement.

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness,” Goulding wrote via Instagram of the art dealer after his August 2018 proposal. “But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know. You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved-up wife x.”

Jopling added with a post of his own: “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world and the future.”