Memory lane. Ellie Goulding looked back on her pregnancy journey on Thursday, June 3 — and showed her son, Arthur, for the first time.

“Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year,” the singer, 34, captioned the black-and-white Instagram video. “Think it might be the greatest yet. Shout-out to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs.”

In the footage, the Grammy nominee showed her baby bump progress while walking in the snow, working out, watching TV with husband Caspar Jopling and more. The England native also documented an ultrasound appointment, as well as her baby boy’s nursery. The final shots included Goulding pushing her 1-month-old in a stroller, then cuddling the infant to her chest.

The songwriter gave birth to her and the art dealer’s baby boy in April. “Mum and baby both happy and healthy,” Joplin, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story the following month. “Extremely grateful. … During this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you!”

Later that same week, the Eton College grad shared a newspaper announcement revealing their son’s name, Arthur Ever Winter Jopling, and his birthdate — April 29. “Hi A.E.W.J.,” the new dad captioned the Instagram upload.

The couple waited until Goulding’s third trimester to share her pregnancy news. Conceiving was “not the plan,” the “Love Me Like You Do” sing told Vogue in February. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

While the Billboard Music Award winner was “excited” to become a mother, she was already looking forward to going back on tour. “I want to make sure that I continue to work,” Goulding explained. “I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. It will be a totally new experience.”

The pair found out about their pregnancy on their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in August 2019, one year after their engagement.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person,” Jopling wrote via Instagram in August 2018. “There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world and the future.”