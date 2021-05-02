Something sweet to sing about! Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling announced on Sunday, May 2, that they welcomed their first child.

“Mum and baby both happy and healthy,” the new dad, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story. “Extremely grateful. … During this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you!”

The singer, 34, waited to announce her pregnancy until her third trimester in February, telling Vogue that she had “no idea” that she was expecting while previously performing.

“That was [around] the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan,” the Grammy nominee explained at the time. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

While the English star “didn’t believe it at first,” her body began changing. Goulding explained, “You’re still eating the same, looking the same, for a while I was probably in denial. I was in such a good streak of fitness. [Then] I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn’t deal with everything.”

The “Love Me Like You Do” songstress concluded that she had every intention of continuing to perform post-baby. “I’m excited to be a mother — but also I want to make sure that I continue to work,” she told the outlet. “I can’t wait to go back on tour. I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience.”

The then-pregnant star debuted her baby bump at the time in different white dresses.

The news came one year after she and Jopling tied the knot. When they got engaged in August 2018, the art dealer gushed about his then-fiancée via Instagram.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person,” Jopling wrote at the time. “There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world and the future.”