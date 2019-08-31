Stars love English nuptials! Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Princess Beatrice were among the famous faces who showed up to celebrate Ellie Goulding’s wedding to Caspar Jopling.

The 32-year-old singer’s family and friends attended the ceremony in Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, August 31. Sienna Miller, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, Cressida Bonas, James Blunt and Jack Brooksbank were also spotted outside the venue.

Goulding is a longtime friend of the royal family. In fact, she attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Brooksbank, 33, in October 2018 alongside Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William and Duchess Kate.

The “Love Me Like You Do” songstress even performed at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s April 2011 reception. “They’re just a really awesome couple, lovely people, so I understand why people are fascinated by them,” she told Marie Claire UK in January 2014. “It was a really beautiful night — but then, I haven’t been to many weddings.”

Goulding elaborated about keeping the gig a secret. “In the weeks before, everyone I know was talking about the wedding, and I was sat like [puts knuckles in her mouth], trying not to say anything,” she confessed. “I kept it to myself for so long — but no one would have believed me anyway.”

The Grammy nominee confirmed her engagement to Jopling, 27, in August 2018 after more than a year of dating. “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” a notice in London’s The Times read.

Prior to sparking romance rumors with the art dealer in March 2017, Goulding dated Skrillex and Dougie Poynter. She was also linked to Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and Calvin Harris.

