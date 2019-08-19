



Her happy ending! Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is engaged to boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

“We getting married,” the groom-to-be captioned an Instagram picture on Sunday, August 18, that showed the happy couple in Nantucket, Massachusetts. In the photo, the Tulip Fever actress, 30, can be seen showing off her massive engagement ring that features a ruby red design.

The sweet announcement sparked a reaction from Duchess Kate’s brother, James Middleton, who wrote, “So wonderful” and added two red heart emojis.

Bonas and Prince Harry, 34, were introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie and dated from 2012 to 2014. Despite their breakup, the twosome have seemingly remained close pals, with the U.K.-born model even attending his royal wedding to Duchess Meghan in May 2018.

Following the duke and duchess’ celebration, Bonas opened up about her one worry for being a part of the historic day.

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky?” Bonas wrote in a column for U.K.’s The Spectator. “Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

Bonas has also spoken out about how frustrating it is to be known as the former military pilot’s ex-girlfriend.

“I think it’s that thing of being pigeonholed,” she explained during a BBC’s Woman’s Hour radio interview in August 2017. “Especially in this country, I feel people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think, ‘Oh, well, you’re that so you must be that.’”

Prince Harry and the former Suits star, 38, welcomed their first child, son Archie, in May.

