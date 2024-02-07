Cory Althoff has filed for divorce from his wife, podcaster Bobbi Althoff.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Cory, 34, filed for divorce after four years of marriage and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The businessman listed the pair’s date of separation as July 4, 2023.

In the filing, Cory is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. The pair share two daughters, whom Bobbi, 26, refers to as Richard and Concrete on social media. The estranged couple welcomed their kids in December 2019 and June 2022, respectively.

Cory, who is the senior vice president of the tech nonprofit CompTIA, also asked the court to block the ability to award spousal support for both parties.

Bobbi became well known on TikTok due to her deadpan style of comedy. While she started out making content about motherhood, Bobbi decided she wanted to keep her family out of the spotlight and decided to remove any mention of them from her page while she was pregnant with her and Cory’s second child.

“I was getting really overwhelmed, people can just be so mean on the internet. and one night, I was like, ‘I’m done,’” she explained in an August 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan. “This is my daughter. It’s my job as her mom to protect her, and I no longer felt like it was the right decision. So, one night, I scrubbed everything.”

After deciding she wanted to pivot her content, Bobbi went on to debut her podcast, titled “The Really Good Podcast,” in April 2023. She’s interviewed several major stars, including Lil Yachty, Mark Cuban, Offset, Shaquille O’Neal, Rick Glassman and Bobby Lee.

In July 2023, Bobbi went viral for her interview with Drake. The chat earned more than 29 million views on YouTube. During an appearance on Today, Bobbi explained that the rapper, 37, followed her on social media, and she DMed him to ask if he would appear on her podcast.

“He saw my video with Funny Marco. And he liked it. And he followed me,” she shared at the time. “When I saw he followed me, I was like, ‘I’m going to ask.’”

Following the interview, Bobbi attended a Drake concert with her friends and poked fun at the singer with her signature humor.

“Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram video of herself looking deadpan at the show while two of her friends sang and danced next to her.

Rumors of a feud between Drake and Bobbi began after she mysteriously deleted the interview from her YouTube channel the following month. Fans also noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other. Neither Bobbi nor Drake have commented on the situation.