Bobbi Althoff’s viral interview with Drake is making headlines again — this time because she seemingly deleted the episode from her YouTube channel.

Drake, 36, appeared on the July 20 episode of Althoff’s “Really Good” podcast. After the episode — which earned over 10 million views on YouTube — went missing from her channel and social media feeds, fans noticed that Althoff, 26, and Drake had allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Althoff’s actions come one day after she poked fun at the singer via Instagram. “Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned a video of herself looking deadpan — which is how she portrays herself on her podcast — at one of Drake’s concerts while two friends sing and dance next to her.

The interview’s online erasure has left many questioning whether the two had developed bad blood. “I sense some beef,” one fan wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter). Another user joked, “I love how people unfollowing each other is like the definition of beefing now.”

Neither Althoff nor Drake have yet to publicly address the drama. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Earlier this month, Althoff revealed she got the idea for her podcast back in April. “I’ve always done this character, which is dry humor,” she told Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester on the August 7 episode of Today. “And I was like, ‘I’m just going to bring her along for a podcast.’”

As for how she got Drake to appear on her podcast she simply slid into the musician’s DMs. “He saw my video with Funny Marco. And he liked it. And he followed me,” Althoff shared. “When I saw he followed me, I was like, ‘I’m going to ask.’”

Althoff noted her life has been “crazy” since the interview went viral. “ I always wanted [the podcast] to blow up, obviously. You, like, hope for something. It’s crazy when it actually happens,” she said.

During her since-deleted podcast interview with Drake, the musician opened up about why he hasn’t been in a rush to say “I do” with previous partners. “It seems like a thing of ancient times,” he told Althoff, noting he thinks he will “eventually” get married to someone outside of the entertainment industry. “You asked me why I haven’t gotten married. The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now.”

Drake — who has previously been romantically linked to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams and more — went on to note that he does not possess the “consistency” married couples have in their day-to-day lives. “I think my work is my priority, so I wouldn’t want to not be able to contribute as a partner,” he explained. “I just don’t want to disappoint someone, and I’m not, like, Amish.” (He also shares his son Adonis, 5, with ex Sophie Brussaux.)