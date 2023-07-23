Drake has never walked down the aisle — and he knows exactly why he hasn’t been yearning to say “I do.”

“It seems like a thing of ancient times,” the rapper, 37, confessed during the Thursday, July 20, episode of the “Really Good” podcast, before noting that he thinks he will “eventually” get married to a non-famous person one day down the line. “You asked me why I haven’t gotten married. The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now.”

After podcast host Bobbi Althoff questioned why Drake felt that way, he attributed his opinions to the “consistency” of a married couple’s life that he lacks. “I think my work is my priority, so I wouldn’t want to not be able to contribute as a partner,” he explained. “I just don’t want to disappoint someone, and I’m not, like, Amish.”

Drake clarified that he doesn’t have anything against Amish people but felt like he needed a “rebuttal” against Althoff, 25, calling him a “thot” who wanted to sleep around instead of settling down. (TikTok influencer Althoff, for her part, is married with two children.)

While the “Hotline Bling” musician has yet to get married, he’s previously been linked to a number of famous women through the years, including Rihanna, Serena Williams, Tyra Banks, Kat Dennings and Jennifer Lopez.

Drake previously admitted in December 2019 that it would take a lot to break his routine to settle down.

“I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine and for me to break that for somebody, It would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle, and that is supportive of the things I’m doing,” he said during an appearance on Tidal’s “Rap Radar” podcast at the time. “Have to be somebody that has taste in music. It’d have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that when we’re separate, I’m feeling like I can’t function properly without their presence.”

He continued: “I have come across it a few times, I’ve yet to be able to hold onto it, for whatever reason. I’m the captain of a ship, and I look behind me and I see a lot of people on board. Full steam ahead. That’s just how I have to keep rocking for right now. Hopefully, I can find somebody that can just stand beside me at the wheel and help me steer while we keep the journey going as opposed to me having to pull over because that person is getting seasick.”

Drake also briefly dated Sophie Brussaux in 2017, who gave birth to the pair’s son, Adonis, that October. A source later told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020 that the exes are “very happily coparenting” Adonis, now 5, who is a “very happy little boy.”