There he is! Drake showed his 2-year-old son Adonis’ face for the first time in a Monday, March 30, Instagram slideshow.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” the rapper, 33, captioned family photos amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”

The Grammy winner went on to write, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

In the social media upload, the “God’s Plan” rapper gazed at his toddler as they matched in black outfits. Drake held his son in a second shot, alongside Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux. Later on in the slideshow, the little one drank from a white cup in his pajamas and rode in a toy car with a stuffed bear.

Drake and the artist, 30, welcomed their baby boy in October 2017. Drake confirmed eight months later that he was Adonis’ father in his “March 14” lyrics.

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” he rapped in the June 2018 song. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

He added, “Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a coparent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it / But this is the harsh truth now.”

In May 2019, the Degrassi alum’s dad, Dennis Graham, told Us Weekly exclusively how fatherhood has changed his son for the better.

“This is new,” the Tennessee native told Us at the time. “This is brand new. The baby is only 17 months. He doesn’t have a lot of time, but the baby loves him. I’ve seen them interact together, and it’s beautiful.”

Graham went on to say that he “didn’t need” to give Drake parenting advice ahead of Adonis’ arrival. “He’s got love in his heart, so that’s all you need with a baby,” he explained.