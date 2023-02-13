Perhaps the only thing cuter than Drake’s relationship with his son, Adonis Graham, is the way the 5-year-old admires his Grammy Award-winning dad.

When questioned about Drake’s parenting skills in a joint interview with Barstool Sport’s Caleb Pressley shared on Sunday, February 12, Adonis revealed that the rapper, 36, knows how to tickle his funny bone, calling his famous father “a funny dad.”

“Also,” Adonis — whom Drake shares with ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux — added, “he does a lot of jokes.”

Pressley followed up with a funny question of his own for Drake, as he hilariously asked the star if his son has ever tried to “c–kblock him” so he won’t split his inheritance with any potential new siblings.

“No, not really,” Drake replied. “He definitely just always is vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a father, a single father. So, maybe he is trying to deliver a message.”

For now, it seems Adonis has his dad all to himself. Drake called his son “my twin” in a sweet birthday Instagram post, which featured photos of Adonis celebrating his special day with friends and family at an arcade on October 11, 2022.

Most recently, Adonis popped up in several pics Drake shared in honor of his mother Sandi Graham’s birthday on January 28. “75 Years,” the “One Dance” singer captioned the post. “Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love.”

It seems Drake’s parents’ love passed down to his own parenting skills. Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 just how fatherhood had changed him after welcoming Adonis on October 11, 2017.

“This is new,” the 68-year-old said at the time. “This is brand new. The baby is only 17 months. He doesn’t have a lot of time, but the baby loves him.”

Dennis continued, “I’ve seen them interact together, and it’s beautiful.”

When it came to sharing some fatherly words of wisdom with Drake, the “Kinda Crazy” rapper told Us his son “didn’t need” any advice, explaining, “He’s got love in his heart, so that’s all you need with a baby.”

Almost three years after Adonis’ birth, Drake revealed his son’s face to fans for the very first time in a since-deleted March 2020 Instagram post.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” Drake captioned the pics. “This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”