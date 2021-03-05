Dad life! Drake welcomed his son Adonis in 2017 and nothing was the same. The rapper opened up about his life as a father in a new song called “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

The Canada native, 34, released his Scary Hours 2 EP on Friday, March 5, which featured the collaboration with Rick Ross. In the track, Drake talked all about being a dad.

“Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil man / Recess hits, Daddy probably made another M / School bell rings and I’m out there to get him again,” he rapped. “Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin’ if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.”

Drake also included a few lines nodding to his son’s French immersion school. The rapper hails from Canada, where French is widely spoken, and Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, is French.

“Of course, pull up to the front in the fleet of Suburbans / Flooded French Immersion with the Secret Service / S–t is so obvious, it defeats the purpose,” Drake crooned.

Drake gave fans their first look at Adonis in March 2020. He posted a photo of his son via Instagram along with a moving caption. He wrote, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light.”

Since then, Adonis has been featured on Drake’s Instagram a few times. Most recently, the rapper posted a pic of his little one resting his head on his dad while enjoying a snack. The Grammy Award winner appeared to be asleep in the November 2020 snapshot.

He opened up about the decision to share photos of his son via social media during an interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne on Apple Music last year.

“I just woke up one morning and I was like, ‘You know what? This is just something that I want to do,'” the “Nice for What” rapper explained.

Adonis was born in October 2017. Drake kept much of his son’s life out of the spotlight until he decided to share pics of him online. He did, however, confirm that he was the child’s father in the lyrics of his song “March 14.”

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” Drake rapped in the 2018 song. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

He continued: “Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a coparent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it / But this is the harsh truth now.”