



Taking his time. Drake waited to confirm that his son, Adonis, was his after Pusha T revealed the news in “The Story of Adidon.”

“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” the rapper, 33, said on the Wednesday, December 25, episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

The Grammy winner went on to tell Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller: “At the time, I was working with Adidas and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son’s name. I wasn’t revealing my son with Adidas.”

Pusha T, 42, was the first to share Drake’s paternity news. He rapped in May 2018: “You are hiding a child / Let that boy come home / Deadbeat motherf–ka, playin’ border control.”

Drake acknowledged the rumors that he had welcomed a child with Sophie Brussaux the following month when he released Scorpion.

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” the Degrassi alum rapped in “March 14.” “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

Drake went on to rap directly to his son, saying, “Fairytales are saved for the bedtime stories I tell you now / I don’t want you to worry about whose house you live at / Or who loves you more or who’s not there / Who did what to who ‘fore you got here.”

The Canadian rapper has “no desire” to mend his relationship with Pusha T. “He told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about,” Drake explained on Wednesday. “I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap.”