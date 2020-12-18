Helping hand! Drake adorably put a blue durag on his 3-year-old son Adonis’ head on Thursday, December 17.

In the two photos posted to the rapper’s Instagram Story, he stood over his little one smiling while Adonis sat on a bed. The Degrassi alum tied the durag in the back and then the front. His mom, Sandy Graham, watched.

Sophie Brussaux welcomed her and Drake’s baby boy in October 2017, and the Grammy winner confirmed his paternity eight months later. (Pusha T was the first to reveal the news in his May 2018 song “The Story of Adidon.”)

In December 2019, the Canadian explained why he waited to publicly address Brussaux’s birth. “To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” Drake said during a “Rap Radar” podcast episode at the time. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper began sharing photos of his child’s face in March via Instagram. Since Adonis’ social media debut, Drake has documented his son’s first day of school in September and 3rd birthday party in October.

The actor has a “beautiful” relationship with Adonis, Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “He’s got love in his heart, so that’s all you need with a baby.”

As for the songwriter and Brussaux, 31, they “are very happily coparenting together in Toronto with both of them sharing custody,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Adonis is a very happy little boy.”

While wishing their son a happy birthday in October via Instagram, the artist gave Drake a special shoutout. “I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi,” the France native wrote.