He’s taken! Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for several months, according to multiple outlets.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 34, was spotted having dinner with the model, 40, inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this month, sparking romance speculation.

The duo were seen sitting at a table on the baseball field with white flowers and a bartender nearby as they enjoyed the private meal. The Bringing Up Ballers alum wore a Dodgers jersey while the musician looked casual in a sweater.

Leia seemingly commented on the budding romance shortly after their romantic outing, sharing a quote via her Instagram Story about happiness. “Take time to do what makes your soul happy,” the excerpt read.

The model continued to fuel relationship rumors when she shared an Instagram Story video of herself with Drake’s song “Laugh Now Cry Later” playing in the background.

TMZ was first to report the dating news and pointed to Leia’s son, Amari Bailey, as the duo’s mutual link. According to the outlet, the Degrassi alum has been mentoring the basketball player, who is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2022, on life in the limelight and how to handle attention.

Drake was previously spotted sitting alongside Leia and Michael B. Jordan last month while watching Amari at one of his Sierra Canyon High School games.

The “Hotline Bling” musician, for his part, is vocal about his love of basketball. In April, Drake gushed over his 3-year-old son Adonis’ athletic skills by sharing a series of Instagram Stories of him shooting hoops.

The toddler, whom Drake shares with Sophie Brussaux, was seen making three shots in a row on his mini hoop in the clips.

Adonis let out a big roar in celebration and showed off his muscles in excitement after making the baskets.

At the time, Drake also showed his son on a bigger basketball court with the number 24 hanging on the wall. The number appeared to be in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his second Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

The Grammy winner welcomed his son in October 2017, but it wasn’t until June 2018 that he confirmed his paternity. Two years later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Drake and Brussaux, 31, “are very happily coparenting together.” The insider added in December 2020 that Adonis is a “very happy little boy.”

Before dating Leia, Drake was linked to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.