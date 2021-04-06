Baby baller! Drake showed off his son Adonis’ basketball skills by sharing a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 6.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 34, posted multiple clips of the 3-year-old, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, shooting hoops. Adonis made two shots in a row before the ball got away from him in one video.

The toddler, who was wearing a red tee, black sweatpants and black sneakers that said “Air” in purple writing, didn’t let the missed basket get him down. He got back to the free-throw line and proceeded to make three shots in a row.

“You’ll go higher, and you’ll never go to the moon,” he said in a mumbled tone before making the baskets. Adonis then let out a big roar in celebration and showed off his muscles in excitement.

The Degrassi alum also shared a photo of his little one on a larger basketball court pointing to the number 24, which appeared to be in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. There was also a number eight hanging on the wall, which was Bryant’s second number on the Los Angeles Lakers. Drake captioned the sweet snap with an angel emoji.

The Canada native has managed to keep his son’s life somewhat private since welcoming him in October 2017. Last month, however, Drake released his Scary Hours 2 EP, which featured “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a song about his day-to-day life as a father.

“Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil man / Recess hits, Daddy probably made another M / School bell rings and I’m out there to get him again,” he rapped in the song ,which features Rick Ross. “Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin’ if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.”

Five months prior, Drake gave fans a glimpse at his little one in celebration of Adonis turning three. “Young Stunna,” he captioned the October 2020 snap of the father-son duo laughing among black and silver star balloons.

Brussaux, 31, also paid tribute to her son with a series of photos on his big day.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labor,” the French artist wrote via Instagram. “I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi 💝.”

One snap showed the birthday boy dressed as an astronaut. Two photos gave fans a look at Adonis in the hospital shortly after he was born, while two other pictures featured the mother-son pair goofing off together.

While Adonis was born in October 2017, it wasn’t until Drake released his June 2018 track, “March 14,” that he confirmed that he was the child’s father.

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” he rapped at the time. “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

He later explained that he wanted to wait to get the paternity test results back before announcing that Adonis was his son.