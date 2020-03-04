In his feelings. Drake raised eyebrows with a lyric about his son Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, in his new song “When to Say When.”

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” the four-time Grammy winner, 33, raps in the track, which he surprise-released alongside “Chicago Freestyle” on Saturday, February 29.

Many fans were outraged by the line and took to social media to call out Drake, who had a one-night stand with the French artist, 30, in January 2017. She gave birth to their son that October.

“Drake called his baby mother a ‘fluke’. I just… men are embarrassing. Sophie ain’t done a thing to this man but be quiet and take care of their kid, and he out here being a headass,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “Drake is rude as hell. … she gets pregnant, has the baby, keeps it a secret for you, takes the embarrassment when Pusha [T] revealed it, has never said anything bad about you…and she’s a fluke?!”

Other Twitter users were quick to defend the “Nonstop” rapper though. One tweeted, “Why the f–k y’all care so much,” while another wrote, “Everyone reacting to @Drake calling his BM a ‘Fluke’ i mean s–t happens and that’s his opinion on HIS situation! Ppl think they entitled to control how someone life that they don’t even know.”

Drake confirmed on his album Scorpion, which dropped in June 2018, that he secretly welcomed Adonis with Brussaux. In the song “March 14,” he rapped, “She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / “[My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S–t, we only met two times, two times.” And in the track “Emotionless,” he rapped, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

Brussaux announced her pregnancy in May 2017. A year later, Us Weekly confirmed that Drake had been financially supporting the former porn star.

The pair have since been amicably coparenting Adonis. The “Hotline Bling” singer said on HBO’s The Shop in October 2018 that he has “unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother, and I have to project that energy.”