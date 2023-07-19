Drake sparked romance speculation after getting cozy with Sexyy Red at his Brooklyn concert — and their post-show hang raised even more eyebrows.

“Just met my rightful wife,” Drake, 36, wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 18, alongside a backstage snap with Sexyy Red, 25, amid his It’s All a Blur Tour.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper, who wore all black, kissed Sexyy Red (real name Janae Nierah Wherry) in the picture as the redhaired singer softly caressed Drake’s head. The twosome sat on a couch together backstage following Drake’s performance.

“I’m yo favorite rapper favorite rapper 🤝🏾,” Sexyy Red captioned her own Instagram post on Tuesday, which included the same PDA-filled photo.

Sexyy Red — who wore white jeans, a matching white jean jacket and a silver bikini top with multiple diamond necklaces — shared a second snap of Drake sticking his tongue out as the “Pound Town” rapper sat on his lap.

The duo’s cheeky backstage hangout came shortly after Sexyy Red sang along to Drake’s hits from the crowd at his NYC concert. She documented her killer view from the audience before spending time with Drake.

The Grammy winner, for his part, revealed via his Instagram Story on Tuesday that he actually spotted Sexyy Red in the stands during his show. Drake stopped mid-song to give Sexyy Red a kiss on her head, according to a photo captured on the big screen at the event and later shared by the singer himself.

Drake’s flirtation with Sexyy Red came less than one year after he turned heads for his alleged feud with another young female rapper, Ice Spice. The 23-year-old was spotted in August 2022 spending time with Drake at the 2022 OVO Fest in Canada after he reportedly invited her to attend.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Shortly after Ice Spice left Toronto, eagle-eyed fans noticed Drake unfollowed her on social media. Drake then released his November 2022 hit “BackOutsideBoyz,” in which he rapped, “She’s a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute.”

The lyric seemingly threw shade at Ice Spice, who addressed the slight via Twitter that same month. “At least ima 10,” she wrote along with a cry laughing emoji and girl shrugging her shoulders emoji.

In January, Ice Spice told The New York Times that she and Drake had squashed their issues. “We’re cool,” she said at the time. “We spoke after that a couple times and we’re good. There’s no beef.”

Some fans thought Drake and Ice Spice’s drama was linked to a failed romance between them — but Drake’s last confirmed relationship was in 2021. Multiple outlets reported in July 2021 that Drake had been dating Johanna Leia for several months before they were seen at a Los Angeles Dodgers game together that month.

Before his brief romance with Leia, Drake was linked to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Drake also dated Sophie Brussaux, with whom he welcomed son Adonis in October 2017.

Sexyy Red, for her part, also has a son, Chuckie, whom she welcomed in 2020.