A sweet bonding moment between Drake and his son, Adonis, resulted in a hilariously — but seemingly heated — exchange between the rapper and fellow hip-hop artist Lil Yachty.

Drake, 36, took to Instagram on Friday, August 11, to share a photo of himself taking down his 5-year-old son’s braids. In the adorable snap, Drake looked focused as Adonis waited patiently while holding a basketball.

Drake’s fans praised the photo in the comments section, but Yachty, 25, wasn’t impressed.

“It’s no way you’re sitting here acting like you’re braiding his hair for the internet,” he commented. Drake quickly hit back, writing, “I was unbraiding it, bitch. Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta. He said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school.” (Lil Yachty doesn’t appear to have a son, but did announce the birth of his daughter in October 2021.)

This wouldn’t be the first time Lil Yachty and Drake — who have been friends for years — went back and forth on social media.

Last month, Drake defended his decision to paint his nails pink, which he said was a suggestion made by Lil Yachty.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I don’t mind that we don’t talk. Rather be in your thoughts. Rather be on top of your list of ‘what ifs’ and not your list of ‘and whatnots,” Drake wrote via Instagram on July 8 alongside a photo of himself DJ’ing with his manicured nails on display. (Drake had enlisted a manicurist from Tokyo Nails in Chicago, a studio that specializes in using Japanese Gel polish, to help paint his fingertips.)

Lil Yachty quickly chimed in the comments, writing, “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear.”

Drake quickly told Lil Yachty “get out” of his comments because “YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX.”

Drake’s song “Rich Flex” — made in collaboration with 21 Savage on their album Her Loss — dropped in November 2022, with trolls speculating that he was flirting with his duet partner thanks to the lyric, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” (The rappers never addressed the rumors.)

Lil’ Yachty, for his part, reacted to Drake’s explanation in the comments. “Woo-sah brother, you’re not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine,” the Georgia native replied. “They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF ‼️.”