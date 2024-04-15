The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola‘s husband, Todd Nepola, has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed that Todd, 51, submitted the paperwork on Thursday, April 11, in Florida. Alexia, 56, and Todd have not publicly addressed the split.

Alexia and Todd tied the knot in 2021 after several years of dating. Alexia was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr. (who was the subject of Netflix’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami) from 1992 to 1996. They share sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26. She later moved on with Herman Echevarria and they were together from 2004 to 2015. Echevarria was found dead in 2016.

The reality star previously discussed why her connection with Todd was different.

“After the two marriages that I’ve had, you know, I was super jaded. I’d literally been married to two guys that had been liars. But when I met Todd around five years ago, I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” Alexia said in a December 2021 episode. “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me, and he loves [my son Frankie].”

Alexia and Todd eloped in St. Barths that same month after they were forced to push back their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their rescheduled date came with a mix of emotions when Alexia’s mother, Nancy, died of COVID on the same day.

Alexia and Todd later celebrated their love with a lavish yacht party, which played out on season 5 of RHOM.

“It was beautiful to relive the moment because as you all know, we got married in St. Barths. It was just him and I, which is exactly what we needed,” Alexia exclusively told Us in December 2022. “So it was just as beautiful because we needed to do that as a couple after all the craziness and difficulties and sadness that we had had throughout those months.”

She continued: “The fact that a few months later we can celebrate with our friends and family in Miami — who didn’t get to join us in St. Barths — was everything. That’s how we wanted [it to happen]. So that night is about him and I. I just wanted it to be about him and I.”

Before Todd filed for divorce, Alexia’s costars questioned the state of her marriage during season 6, which aired from November 2023 to March 2024.

Alexia debunked various rumors about their finances — including that she doesn’t share a checking account with Todd and that they pay for their apartment month-to-month — at the reunion earlier this year. She brought her apartment’s lease and her payment history to further prove her point that they were not in a bad place.

Todd, meanwhile, appeared to take a backseat from onscreen scenes during season 6. The seasons prior his relationship with Alexia’s eldest son was a major story line as there was tension between Todd and Peter largely over how Peter treated his brother, Frankie, following the effects of a near-fatal car crash.

Us Weekly has reached out to Alexia and Todd for comment.