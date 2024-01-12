Armie Hammer Allegedly Splits From Marina Gris After Quiet Engagement

Armie Hammer’s whirlwind romance with his alleged fiancée Marina Gris — and their apparent brief engagement — has seemingly come to an end.

“It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie,” Gris wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 11, seemingly referring to Hammer, 37. “A chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago.”

Gris hinted at their apparent engagement as well, writing, “Our decision to get married and plans for a future together were rooted in strength, encouragement, and deep mutual care. The decision to part ways, though tough, was carried out with grace and respect, marking a beautiful end to our shared journey.”

She noted that she is “grateful to this relationship for the love and support” she received, confirming that her and Hammer’s romance is now a “closed chapter.”

Gris, who lives in Prague, wished her ex-fiancé happiness in the future, writing, “I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared.”

Gris subtly announced her and Hammer’s alleged engagement via social media in October 2023. “I said, ‘What is it, silly question day, American?’👰‍♀️🥹,” she captioned a photo of her diamond band on her ring finger as she held onto Hammer’s hand.

Earlier that month, Gris shared a message seemingly from Hammer that read, “We are doing this. Forever.” The note was accompanied by a large bouquet of flowers.

“There are no words to describe how much I love you and how much you mean to me and how happy you make me! I can’t believe you’re real. I’m sure I made you up in my head. You’re the most amazing human I’ve ever met and that has ever existed,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that. And yes. We’re doing this. Forever.”

Hammer replied in the comments, writing, “I love my little RM…”

Although Hammer and Gris never went public with their romance, Gris shared a few moments with him on and off on Instagram. When announcing their breakup, Gris took a moment to discuss Hammer’s past after he was first accused of sexual assault in 2021. (Hammer has denied the accusations.)

“Before you send me another unpleasant message: I am aware of the conversations and stories circulating around about him,” Gris wrote on Thursday. “It’s important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations.”

She continued: “I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships. Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved and understood.”

Gris added that she knows Hammer “as a gentleman in every sense of the word.”

Hammer, for his part, broke his silence over his NSFW messages and BDSM fantasies in February 2023. “Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never,” he told Air Mail while discussing his past hookups. “That’s a very important part of the BDSM world. The consent. Because you’re doing things that are pushing envelopes.”

The Call Me By Your Number actor continued: “You’re doing things that are beyond the [realm of] ‘Let’s have missionary sex with the lights off.’ You have to have that trust. You have to have that vulnerability with someone. You have to have that aspect of ‘I am willingly giving my control over to this person.’ You know, the sub [the submissive partner] is the one who actually has all the power. Always. They’re the ones who can say ‘stop’ at any moment. They’re the ones who set the boundaries.”

Hammer explained, “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a–hole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on. And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated.”

He further revealed that in 2017 he cheated on his then-wife Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two children. Despite a rocky couple of years, Hammer said in the February 2023 profile that he is a “healthier, happier, more balanced person.”